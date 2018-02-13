Clovis police issue silver alert for 87-year-old at risk missing man

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Clovis police issued a silver alert for an 87-year-old at risk missing man.

Gerald Haney is currently missing from his home in Clovis near Armstrong and Bullard and was last seen at 4:45 a.m. driving a red Toyota Camry, license plate 5WGB569.

According to the site, he could possibly have been heading into the Los Angeles or San Bernardino areas.

A silver alert was issued for Fresno, Kings, Tulare, Kern, and Los Angeles counties.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Clovis Police Department at 559-324-2800.