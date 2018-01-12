Cody Bellinger to be keynote speaker at sold-out CSUB Hot Stove Dinner

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman, Cody Bellinger, will be the keynote speaker at this year's fifth annual CSUB Hot Stove Dinner, according to CSUB.

MLB players Travis d'Arnaud of the New York Mets and Aaron Hicks of the New York Yankees will be special guests at the dinner.

On January 12, CSUB tweeted that the dinner was sold out.

CSUB's baseball program puts on the dinner while the Motor City Buick GMC and Don C. and Diane S. Lake Family present the dinner. It will be held at the Kern County Fairgrounds on Jan. 20th.

The annual dinner is an introductory event for CSUB's baseball team, which also acts as a fundraiser.