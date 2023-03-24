Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf opens Saturday in Bakersfield

The Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf is expected to open its doors to the public starting Saturday in the Shoppes at Seven Oaks business park.
If you're in need of a new caffeinated brew to kick off your mornings Bakersfield's options just expanded.
Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf
Posted at 10:27 AM, Mar 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-24 13:27:11-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — If you're in need of a new caffeinated brew to kick off your mornings Bakersfield's options just expanded.

The Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf is expected to open its doors to the public starting Saturday in the Shoppes at Seven Oaks business park.

The popular Southern California coffee chain is celebrating its arrival in Kern County by offering Bakersfield residents a free drink of choice.

All you have to do is download the Coffee Bean rewards app and enter the promo code "Bakersfield."

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
With Host Ryan Nelson

With Host Ryan Nelson