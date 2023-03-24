Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf opens Saturday in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — If you're in need of a new caffeinated brew to kick off your mornings Bakersfield's options just expanded.

The Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf is expected to open its doors to the public starting Saturday in the Shoppes at Seven Oaks business park.

The popular Southern California coffee chain is celebrating its arrival in Kern County by offering Bakersfield residents a free drink of choice.

All you have to do is download the Coffee Bean rewards app and enter the promo code "Bakersfield."