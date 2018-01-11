Coffee with the Tehachapi Mayor, City Manager event

TEHACHAPI, Calif. - Tehachapi Mayor Ed Grimes and City Manager Greg Garrett will hold their monthly gathering with the public next Thursday.

The Coffee with the Mayor and City Manager event will take place at the Coffee Mill on January 18 from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m.

Mayor Grimes and City Manager Garrett will be available to listen to the public and answer any questions they may have.

The community gathering is held on the third Thursday of the month. For those that are unavailable during weekdays, they say future events will be planned for the weekend.