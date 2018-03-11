Comic con event supports charity

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The bi-annual mini charity comic con event took place Sunday at the Bakersfield Marriott hotel.

Comic enthusiast from all over showcased their memorabilia, collectables and vintage items for sale in the hotel ballroom, all in an effort to provide food, shelter, water and a lot more for those in need.

The event took place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and all proceeds went to The Mission of Kern County to help insure the continuation of its 500 daily meal donation service to community members in need.

Admission was only a one dollar donation and attendees were able to donate more if they wanted to.

Next year the comic con will support a different Kern County charity.

