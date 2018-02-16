Commercial building on fire in east Bakersfield

Fair
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - UPDATE (February 15, 2018 11:55 p.m.): Bakersfield Fire says there have been previous fires at the structure as a result of squatters.
However, they could not confirm what led to Thursday nights fire.
Bakersfield Fire also added that they had not yet confirmed if anyone was inside of the structure.
The investigation is ongoing.
A structure in east Bakersfield went up in flames Thursday night.
The fire burned near Inyo and Sumner Streets.
This is a breaking news story, please check back for more updates.
