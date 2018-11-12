Community donates to people impacted by Camp Fire

Vanessa Romo
7:05 PM, Nov 11, 2018
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Kern County community is coming together this week to help those affected by the Camp Fire. 

If you would like to donate, this is the list of places and times: 

Golden Valley High School: November 13-16 from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. 

Dove Creek Bible Church on Allen Road: Wednesday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. 

