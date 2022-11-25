Community is invited to weigh in on the development of the Kaiser Permanente Sports Park expansion project

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The City of Bakersfield Recreation & Parks Department is inviting Bakersfield residents to complete a survey to share their vision for the expansion of the Kaiser Permanente Sports Village on Ashe Road in Bakersfield.

You can take the community survey here.

The survey, which is also available in Spanish, will be open until Sunday, November 27.

The Kaiser Permanente Sports Village project will develop 98 acres of undeveloped land within the current sports park and is anticipated to both meet local recreational demands and to attract and accommodate regional, state and national athletic competitions.

The input shared by residents will help the project planners lay the groundwork for how the Sports Village is to be expanded. More background information about the project is available at the survey link.