Company looks to close the digital divide with 'fiber cities' in Kern County

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Bridging the digital divide has been a priority for those seeking to serve our rural communities for years as we shift toward an ever-increasingly digital world.

“Earlier this year we had five major outages. One lasted three days because they're too busy to fix it. We need competition,” said Micahel Turnup, a Kern County resident.

This is the reality residents in rural communities face when it comes to internet connectivity. But SiFi Networks is hoping to bring relief to this issue.

“We are currently the leader in fiber to the home, privately financed fiber home deployments, and so we’re doing this throughout the country. Our networks are open access which means that multiple carriers can be on one network,” explained Shawn Parker, the vice president of government affairs for SiFi Networks.

Parker says they already have “fiber cities” across the state in places like Fullerton, Landcaster, Palmdale, and more. But in Bakersfield and Kern County only certain communities will be a part of the network.

“For this build, we selected certain areas that will begin the fiber city build if you will,” said Parker.

Once it's built residents can choose to remain with their own internet provider or seek subscriptions with providers that lease with SiFi Networks. But the new infrastructure will have no fiscal impact on local communities.

“It’s a private investment that will support bridging that digital divide, right, and it will continue to evaluate where we build out from there for the county itself.”

Parker says this technology will further connect our neighborhoods.

“It's as good as a next-generation type network as you can possibly find out there today.”

U.S. Census data shows that as of 2020 just more than 90 percent of Kern County residents reported access to a computer in their homes. Of that 90 percent, nearly 84 percent said they had broadband internet subscriptions.

That's roughly in line with nationwide numbers: with nearly 92% of Americans having access to a computer in the home, and just more than 85% of them subscribed to broadband internet services.