Watch
NewsCovering Kern County

Actions

Condors game vs. Colorado canceled due to COVID protocols

items.[0].image.alt
23ABC News Graphic/Logo by Bakersfield Condors
Bakersfield Condors
Posted at 6:48 PM, May 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-07 21:48:43-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Friday night game between the Bakersfield Condors and the Colorado Eagles was canceled due to an "abundance of caution" for COVID protocols.

Both teams left the ice during warm-ups and did not return.

According to the team, Saturday's game is on as scheduled.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Military Appreciation Month

Submit a Picture of a Current Service Member or Veteran