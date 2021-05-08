Condors game vs. Colorado canceled due to COVID protocols

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Friday night game between the Bakersfield Condors and the Colorado Eagles was canceled due to an "abundance of caution" for COVID protocols.

GAME CANCELED. Out of an abundance of caution and COVID-19 protocols affecting Colorado, tonight's game has been called off. More information to follow. pic.twitter.com/SwGlzKQjE0 — Bakersfield Condors (@Condors) May 8, 2021

Both teams left the ice during warm-ups and did not return.

According to the team, Saturday's game is on as scheduled.