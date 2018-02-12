Condors to deliver gifts to pediatrics patients staying at Bakersfield Memorial Hospital

Fair
The Bakersfield Condors are offering two free tickets to anyone who attended the Route 91 concert in Las Vegas.
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Bakersfield Condors and JJ's Legacy will be delivering gifts to pediatrics patients at the Bakersfield Memorial Hospital on Monday.
In an effort to provide support to the pediatric patients, a Condors player will deliver a Build-A-Bear complete with a birth certificate, colors and carrying box from a Condors player personally.
Condors are scheduled to start their deliveries at 1 p.m.
Cal City officials are serving a search warrant at a home suspected of growing marijuana illegally on Cal City Boulevard.
The 51st World Ag Expo will open its gate on Tuesday starting at 9 a.m. in Tulare, Calif.
This week on "At The Table," Jada Montemarano visits Crab In A Bag to check out their Fat Tuesday special full of crab and Cajun flair.
