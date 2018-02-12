Condors to deliver gifts to pediatrics patients staying at Bakersfield Memorial Hospital

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Bakersfield Condors and JJ's Legacy will be delivering gifts to pediatrics patients at the Bakersfield Memorial Hospital on Monday.

In an effort to provide support to the pediatric patients, a Condors player will deliver a Build-A-Bear complete with a birth certificate, colors and carrying box from a Condors player personally.

Condors are scheduled to start their deliveries at 1 p.m.