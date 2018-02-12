Condors to deliver gifts to pediatrics patients staying at Bakersfield Memorial Hospital

Johana Restrepo
10:15 AM, Feb 12, 2018

The Bakersfield Condors are offering two free tickets to anyone who attended the Route 91 concert in Las Vegas. 

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Bakersfield Condors and JJ's Legacy will be delivering gifts to pediatrics patients at the Bakersfield Memorial Hospital on Monday.

In an effort to provide support to the pediatric patients, a Condors player will deliver a Build-A-Bear complete with a birth certificate, colors and carrying box from a Condors player personally.

Condors are scheduled to start their deliveries at 1 p.m.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Local News