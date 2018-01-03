Conference geared toward parents with special needs children scheduled for Jan. 26

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The second bi-annual conference geared toward parents with children with special needs is scheduled for Jan. 26.

The all-day conference at Hodel's Country Dining is put together by The Kern County Consortium SELPA, a division of the Kern County Superintendent of School office.

The event named "Specially Yours" by organizers is held to educated and empower parents struggling to meet the needs of their complex families.

"There are a very few local training opportunities geared specifically to parents about issues that may impact children with special needs," said SELPA coordinator Lee Knotts- Martin.

"Our goal is to provide an affordable means for parents to come learn from an industry expert and network with other parents and local organizations."

To register for Specially Yours, visit their site. The deadline is Jan. 19.