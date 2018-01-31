Congressman David Valadao: each topic mentioned by the President affects the Central Valley

Congressman David Valadao attended the President's first State of the Union Address and released a statement saying that everything mentioned by the president tonight had "major ramifications on the Central Valley."

"Since coming to Congress in 2013, one thing has been clear - the Valley is hurting. Too many of my constituents - young parents, seniors, veterans, and recent college graduates - remain out of work, despite their best efforts. My top priority in Congress is to support policies that encourage businesses and create jobs. Just last month we passed the biggest reforms to our tax code in over thirty years. The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act is the first step to putting our nation back on track and providing Americans with the resources they need to be successful. As our economy has become increasingly complex, the role of international trade has increased. For this reason, it is important that our trade policies and agreements boost American exports to benefit American workers, farmers, and job creators - especially those here in California."

Congressman Valadao also called for our nation's infrastructure to be strengthened because it plays a crucial role in Central Valley farmers being able to ship goods nationwide and worldwide.

He also emphasized that immigrants having a pathway to citizenship is one of his priorities.

"In California alone, the immigrant population makes up nearly one third of our state's economy. Not only do they make economic contributions but they are leaders in society and an integral part of our communities."

He concluded his statement by pointing out that it is critical our troops receive the resources and training they need to continue their mission.