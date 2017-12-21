Congressman Kevin McCarthy announces local students to service academies

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Congressman Kevin McCarthy announced Thursday, December 21 his nominations to the United State Service Academies.

Candidates were each individually interviewed by Congressman McCarthy's Academy Interview Committee, where the selections were then submitted to the Congressmen.

"I am proud to nominate students from my district who display the core values of honor and courage in their commitment to serve our country," said Congressman McCarthy. "I congratulate each of them in their pursuit of becoming future leaders in our Armed Forces."

Several Bakersfield locals were selected by Congressman Kevin McCarthy. Below you can find individuals that have been selected.

United States Air Force Academy, Colorado Springs, CO (USAFA)

Principal:

Homin Key, 17, Ridgeview High School, Bakersfield, CA, son of Steve Key and Juhee Jung.

In addition to receiving a nomination to the Air Force Academy, he also received a competing alternate nomination to the Naval Academy.

Competing Alternates:

Nicholas Arias, Frontier High School, Bakersfield, CA (2017 graduate)

Ahmed Baameur, East Bakersfield High School, Bakersfield, CA

Lee Begin, Garces Memorial High School, Bakersfield, CA

Kami McCormick, Lancaster High School, Lancaster, CA

Izdihar Mohamed, Centennial High School, Bakersfield, CA

Alberto Moita, United States Air Force Academy Preparatory School, Colorado Springs, CO

Roberto Moita, University Of Phoenix, Bakersfield, CA

Derek Rodriguez, Liberty High School, Bakersfield, CA

Jacob Sibayan, Monache High School, Porterville, CA

United States Military Academy, West Point, NY (USMA)

Principal:

Kobie Budak, 18, Frontier High School, Bakersfield, CA, son of Michael and Kristina Budak.

In addition to receiving a nomination to the Military Academy, he also received competing alternate nominations to the Naval and Merchant Marine Academies.

Competing Alternates:

Karla Guzman, Ridgeview High School, Bakersfield, CA

Derek Rodriguez, Liberty High School, Bakersfield, CA

Jacob Sibayan, Monache High School, Porterville, CA

Grant Vigneault, Sherman E. Burroughs High School, Ridgecrest, CA

United States Naval Academy, Annapolis, MD (USNA)

Principal:

Grant Vigneault, 17, Sherman E. Burroughs High School, Ridgecrest, CA, son of David and Kyla Vigneault.

In addition to receiving a nomination to the Naval Academy, he also received a competing alternate nomination to the Military Academy.

Special Mention:

Karla Guzman, 18, Ridgeview High School, Bakersfield, CA, daughter of Orlando and Patricia Guzman.

In addition to receiving a competing nomination to the Naval Academy, she also received a principal nomination to the Merchant Marine Academy and a competing alternate nomination to the Military Academy.

Karla has received an early offer of admission to the Naval Academy and has chosen to accept that appointment.

Competing Alternates:

Nicholas Arias, Frontier High School, Bakersfield, CA (2017 graduate)

Ahmed Baameur, East Bakersfield High School, Bakersfield, CA

Lee Begin, Garces Memorial High School, Bakersfield, CA

Kobie Budak, Frontier High School, Bakersfield, CA

Homin Key, Ridgeview High School, Bakersfield, CA

Derek Rodriguez, Liberty High School, Bakersfield, CA

Jacob Sibayan, Monache High School, Porterville, CA

Michael Stegeman, Frazier Mountain High School, Frazier Park, CA

United States Merchant Marine Academy, Kings Point, NY (USMMA)

Competing Alternates:

Kobie Budak, Frontier High School, Bakersfield, CA

Michael Stegeman, Frazier Mountain High School, Frazier Park, CA