Congressman Kevin McCarthy recognizes students heading to service academies

(KERO) — High school students from the 23rd Congressional District, which includes Kern County, are nominated every year to one of the service academies. On this Memorial Day, local Congressman Kevin McCarthy announced the seven nominees at the Bakersfield Realtors' Association.

“When they get out of college, they are going to serve their nation in the military, not knowing whether they have to defend us at that time, or whether it’s peace at that time, but they’re willing to make that sacrifice,” McCarthy said.

According to the official application to be admitted to a service academy, these local high students meet “stringent academic, physical and medical requirements specified by public law." The application goes on to add that they look at the quote “whole person,” attributes like character, leadership goals, and motivation.

McCarthy’s office confirmed that the seven candidates chosen have received a nomination and will be attending institutions like the U.S. Air Force Academy, the United States Naval Academy at Annapolis and the United States Military Academy at West Point.

McCarthy added that he is proud of all the nominees and hopes they won’t have to make the ultimate sacrifice, even though they are willing to.

According to the application on McCarthy's website, nominees must be in the top 40% of their class, but the most successful candidates are in the top 10-20% of their class.

