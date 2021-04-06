Congressman McCarthy discusses high-speed rail, vaccines, distance learning

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — Monday, 23ABC spoke to local congressman and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy about various topics and issues, including the high-speed rail project, McCarthy telling us the entire project is a waste of taxpayer's time and money.

"Everyday high-speed rail teaches us why it is such a failure. One, its not high-speed. Two, it is now estimated at three times the cost of what they told taxpayers it would cost. You know we built the intercontinental railway back in the 1800's by hand and we did it in six years. High-speed rail is still not finished. It's overrun and not fast and it's just a waste of taxpayer money. They are going to have to subsidize every rider on it. I wish they would listen and stop and we direct our money to something of better use."

23ABC Interview: Rep. Kevin McCarthy

McCarthy also discussed vaccines. He compared West Virginia and California saying that West Virginia has done a better job with vaccine distribution.

He spoke about reopening schools for in-person instruction as well.

McCarthy also stated that distance learning is causing emotional distress and more anxiety and depression in children that could be helped if kids were back in a physical classroom.