Congressman Valadao reaches out to California High-Speed Rail Authority, asks them to address their impact on Wasco

High-Speed Rail Responds via Twitter
Rich Pedroncelli/AP
FILE - In this Feb. 26, 2015 file photo, a full-scale mock-up of a high-speed train is displayed at the Capitol in Sacramento, Calif. Delays in securing land for California's high-speed rail project will push the completion of a section of the line in Kings County until at least April 2025. That's nearly two years after the date the state included in a business plan adopted last week. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)
California High Speed Rail
Posted at 10:09 AM, Apr 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-09 13:09:17-04

WASCO, Calif. (KERO) — Congressman David Valadao says he's sent a letter to the California High-Speed Rail Authority asking the organization to address the project's impact on Wasco.

In it, Valadao writes that residents have reached out to him directly about the rise in crime linked to the Wasco farm labor housing complex being abandoned for the high-speed rail project. Valadao is asking the rail authority to create a plan to specifically target the issue.

And the authority responded on Twitter writing they'd respond to his letter soon and they've applied for a federal grant that would provide assistance. The rail authority is also asking the congressman to join the mayor and others in signing a letter of support for their grant application.

