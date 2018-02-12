Construction crews are working to repair a massive sinkhole in southwest Bakersfield

Johana Restrepo
7:59 AM, Feb 12, 2018

A massive sinkhole is under repair at the corner of Harris and Ashe Roads. City officials don't know when the sinkhole will be fully repaired.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Construction crews have been working to repair a massive sinkhole at the corner of Harris and Ashe Roads since last Tuesday.

The construction site is surrounded by residential communities and city employees are advising that people take alternate routes and avoid the area when possible.

The sinkhole is so large it is taking up most of the road. Crews could no confirm when they think the damage will be repaired.

