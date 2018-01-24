Controversy involving Mike Maggard and Leticia Perez addressed at Board of Supervisors meeting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - During the Board of Supervisors meeting on Tuesday a speaker addressed a recent controversy involving supervisors Mike Maggard and Leticia Perez.

"The medical cannabis community is outraged that supervisor Maggard hired Kim Schaffer as a political consultant before the cannabis vote. At the time, Schaffer was actively working with Maggard to create a new measure which privileged only her and Jimmy Yee's clients," David Abbasi, President of Central Valley Cannabis said.

Abbasi made allegations that supervisor Maggard along with political consultant and communications firm owner have been working to create what he called a marijuana dispensary monopoly in Kern County.

These allegations were made as a feud between Maggard and pro cannabis groups continue.

Maggard denied these allegations today.