Convicted killer Sabrina Limon sentenced to 25 years to life in prison

Convicted killer Sabrina Limon has been sentenced to 25 years to life in prison for the murder of her husband plus 16 months.

Limon was also denied probation.

Limon was convicted in October in the murder of her husband Robert Limon.

On Wednesday morning, Limon was in court with a judge deciding whether to sentence her or grant her a new trial, as was requested by her new attorney, Sharon Marshall. The judge denied the request for a new trial.

"There is no explanation for this failure," Marshall said, referring to attorney Richard Terry's defense of Limon.

After Judge John Brownlee denied the request for a new trial, sisters of Robert Limon took to the podium before sentencing.

"We do not rejoice and celebrate, we move forward and have faith that the judicial system has prevailed," said Robert Limon's sister, Chris Wilson.