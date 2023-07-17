Watch Now
Cooling Centers stay open around Kern County as temperatures remain high

Below is a list of all the Cooling Centers that will be open on Monday and Tuesday.
23ABC
Posted at 8:18 AM, Jul 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-17 11:29:21-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A reminder if you need a place to cool off all the Kern County cooling centers will be available Monday with the exception of the Frazier Park center, Rosamond, and the center in Lake Isabella -- those three will remain closed.

The status of the Cooling Centers for Monday, July 17, 2023 is:

SAN JOAQUIN AND KERN RIVER VALLEY

  • Arvin - Arvin Community Center, 800 Walnut Drive - OPEN
  • Bakersfield - East Bakersfield Veterans Building, 2101 Ridge Road - OPEN
  • Lake Isabella - Kern River Valley Senior Center, 6405 Lake Isabella Boulevard - CLOSED
  • Maricopa - Gusher Hall, 271 California Street - OPEN
  • McFarland - McFarland Veterans Center, 103 W Sherwood Ave - OPEN
  • Shafter - Walker Senior Center, 505 Sunset Avenue - OPEN
  • Taft - Taft Community Center- Activity Building, 500 Cascade Place - OPEN

MOUNTAIN

  • Frazier Park - Frazier Park Public Library- Community Room, 3732 Frazier Park Drive - CLOSED

DESERT

  • California City - Strata Center, 10350 Heather Avenue - OPEN
  • Rosamond - Hummel Community Building, 2500 20th Street - CLOSED

The status of the Cooling Centers for Tuesday, July 18, 2023 is:

SAN JOAQUIN AND KERN RIVER VALLEY

  • Arvin - Arvin Community Center, 800 Walnut Drive - OPEN
  • Bakersfield - East Bakersfield Veterans Building, 2101 Ridge Road - OPEN
  • Lake Isabella - Kern River Valley Senior Center, 6405 Lake Isabella Boulevard - CLOSED
  • Maricopa - Gusher Hall, 271 California Street - OPEN
  • McFarland - McFarland Veterans Center, 103 W Sherwood Ave - CLOSED
  • Shafter - Walker Senior Center, 505 Sunset Avenue - OPEN
  • Taft - Taft Community Center- Activity Building, 500 Cascade Place - OPEN

MOUNTAIN
Frazier Park - Frazier Park Public Library- Community Room, 3732 Frazier Park Drive - CLOSED

DESERT

  • California City - Strata Center, 10350 Heather Avenue - CLOSED
  • Rosamond - Hummel Community Building, 2500 20th Street - CLOSED

NOTE: The following cooling centers operate independently and/or the guidelines listed above and will be open on days that are over 105 degrees at the locations and times listed below.

Bakersfield locations:

The Mission at Kern County
816 E. 21st Street, Bakersfield
Daily from 8 am - 11 am AND from 1 pm to 4:30 pm

The Rasmussen Senior Center
115 E. Roberts Lane, Bakersfield
Monday – Friday, 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. (closed weekends and holidays)

The City of Delano (Open from June 1 to September 30)
Eleventh Avenue Community Center
200 West 11th Avenue, Delano
Monday - Thursday 3 pm - 7 pm

Jefferson Center
436 Jefferson Avenue, Delano
Monday- Friday 9 am- 1 pm

The City of Ridgecrest (open June 1 to September 22)

Kerr McGee Community Center
100 W. California Ave., Ridgecrest
Monday - Friday 11 am - 8 pm
Saturday 11 am - 5:30 pm

