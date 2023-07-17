Cooling Centers stay open around Kern County as temperatures remain high

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A reminder if you need a place to cool off all the Kern County cooling centers will be available Monday with the exception of the Frazier Park center, Rosamond, and the center in Lake Isabella -- those three will remain closed.
The status of the Cooling Centers for Monday, July 17, 2023 is:
SAN JOAQUIN AND KERN RIVER VALLEY
- Arvin - Arvin Community Center, 800 Walnut Drive - OPEN
- Bakersfield - East Bakersfield Veterans Building, 2101 Ridge Road - OPEN
- Lake Isabella - Kern River Valley Senior Center, 6405 Lake Isabella Boulevard - CLOSED
- Maricopa - Gusher Hall, 271 California Street - OPEN
- McFarland - McFarland Veterans Center, 103 W Sherwood Ave - OPEN
- Shafter - Walker Senior Center, 505 Sunset Avenue - OPEN
- Taft - Taft Community Center- Activity Building, 500 Cascade Place - OPEN
MOUNTAIN
- Frazier Park - Frazier Park Public Library- Community Room, 3732 Frazier Park Drive - CLOSED
DESERT
- California City - Strata Center, 10350 Heather Avenue - OPEN
- Rosamond - Hummel Community Building, 2500 20th Street - CLOSED
The status of the Cooling Centers for Tuesday, July 18, 2023 is:
SAN JOAQUIN AND KERN RIVER VALLEY
- Arvin - Arvin Community Center, 800 Walnut Drive - OPEN
- Bakersfield - East Bakersfield Veterans Building, 2101 Ridge Road - OPEN
- Lake Isabella - Kern River Valley Senior Center, 6405 Lake Isabella Boulevard - CLOSED
- Maricopa - Gusher Hall, 271 California Street - OPEN
- McFarland - McFarland Veterans Center, 103 W Sherwood Ave - CLOSED
- Shafter - Walker Senior Center, 505 Sunset Avenue - OPEN
- Taft - Taft Community Center- Activity Building, 500 Cascade Place - OPEN
MOUNTAIN
Frazier Park - Frazier Park Public Library- Community Room, 3732 Frazier Park Drive - CLOSED
DESERT
- California City - Strata Center, 10350 Heather Avenue - CLOSED
- Rosamond - Hummel Community Building, 2500 20th Street - CLOSED
NOTE: The following cooling centers operate independently and/or the guidelines listed above and will be open on days that are over 105 degrees at the locations and times listed below.
Bakersfield locations:
The Mission at Kern County
816 E. 21st Street, Bakersfield
Daily from 8 am - 11 am AND from 1 pm to 4:30 pm
The Rasmussen Senior Center
115 E. Roberts Lane, Bakersfield
Monday – Friday, 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. (closed weekends and holidays)
The City of Delano (Open from June 1 to September 30)
Eleventh Avenue Community Center
200 West 11th Avenue, Delano
Monday - Thursday 3 pm - 7 pm
Jefferson Center
436 Jefferson Avenue, Delano
Monday- Friday 9 am- 1 pm
The City of Ridgecrest (open June 1 to September 22)
Kerr McGee Community Center
100 W. California Ave., Ridgecrest
Monday - Friday 11 am - 8 pm
Saturday 11 am - 5:30 pm