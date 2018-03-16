Coroner identifies mother, unborn child killed in crash in Lost Hills

LOST HILLS, Calif. - The Kern County coroner has identified the mother, as well as her unborn child, who were both killed in a crash in Lost Hills on March 9th.

33-year-old Eralyn Syril Gellor Binoya was a passenger in a car that crashed on Highway 33 near Twisselman Road in Lost Hills.

Binoya died at the scene, according to the coroner.

Chloe Lyn Binoya was the woman's unborn child, who also died at the scene of the crash.

The cause and manner of death of both the woman and the unborn child will be determined by a postmortem examination at a later date.