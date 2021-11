MCFARLAND, Calif. (KERO) — A man whose body was found in a vineyard near McFarland died of a drug overdose.

Back on July 12th, the body of 29-year-old Franklin Alvarado Godoy was in a vineyard on Peterson Road, east of Browning Road near McFarland.

An autopsy revealed that he died of "acute methamphetamine toxicity." His death was ruled an accident.