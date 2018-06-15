Coroner's office identifies both victims found in vineyard

6:34 PM, Jun 14, 2018
The Kern County Coroner's office has identified both the men found in a vineyard in Arvin.

Forty-nine-year-old Vincent Paul Valdez and 42-year-old Samuel Esziquel Atkinson were found burned in a grape vineyard off Tejon Highway and Di Giorgio Road Wednesday morning. 

Homicide detectives are currently investigating the incident. 

It's not known if the two were killed at the vineyard or elsewhere. 

