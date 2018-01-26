BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Court documents revealed the glock 9MM gun recovered during an investigative stop after an alleged robbery at a Jack in the Box in southwest Bakersfield on Dec. 30th was the same gun stolen from a home back in January of 2016.

On January 30, 2016 police responded to a home that had been burglarized. Police were able to determine several items were stolen, including a 9MM glock gun and a 40 cal gun silver para, according to court documents.

That 9MM glock handgun was later recovered on December 30, 2017 after a robbery at a Jack in the Box in southwest Bakersfield located at 3350 Stine Rd., according to documents.

Witnesses to the Jack in the Box robbery said the suspect entered the business, pointed the gun at a cashier, demanded money, and left after taking the bag of money, according to court documents.

After reviewing surveillance from a nearby business, officers determined an older model gold sedan was traveling south toward a Leslie's Pool Supply and was the vehicle the suspect was in.