Covered California will be releasing their final numbers for the 2018 open-enrollment period.

They will also discuss the performance of the state-based marketplaces and the federal marketplace.

This will be taking place Wednesday, February 7 at 7:30 a.m. In order to participate d ial-in: (866) 740-1260 and the Confirmation number is: 5077588

Peter V. Lee will be participating in a call sponsored by the National Academy for State Health Policy and will be joined by other state-based marketplace leaders.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. -