Crash blocks lanes of southbound Highway 99

Brandon Santiago
6:52 PM, Feb 6, 2018

BAKERSFIELD,Calif. - A crash on southbound Highway 99 is almost clear. 

According to the California Highway Patrol, at about 6 p.m. a wreck involving several vehicles occurred near the Highway 58 East on ramp.

All lanes of southbound 99 were closed, as crews worked to clear the crash.

Currently, only the number 4 lane is closed.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation and there were only minor injuries reported for those involved. 

