Crash blocks lanes of southbound Highway 99

BAKERSFIELD,Calif. - A crash on southbound Highway 99 is almost clear.
According to the California Highway Patrol, at about 6 p.m. a wreck involving several vehicles occurred near the Highway 58 East on ramp.
All lanes of southbound 99 were closed, as crews worked to clear the crash.
Currently, only the number 4 lane is closed.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation and there were only minor injuries reported for those involved.
