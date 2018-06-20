Crews battle fire an early morning fire in East Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - A raging fire lit up an East Bakersfield neighborhood early Wednesday morning, forcing people from their homes as a precaution.

Fire crews arrived at a home on Owens Street near Lake Street just before 3:00 a.m. They found a single story home engulfed in flames, as well as a 100-foot tree. Firefighters began pouring water on the fire causing embers from the tree to fall quickly, threatening nearby homes. Multiple vehicles and homes were threatened, but no secondary fires were reported.

Bakersfield City fire says the home that caught fire was vacant and that there is no indication as to what caused the fire. Arson investigators are currently looking into the cause and location of where the fire started.