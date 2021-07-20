Crews battling fire near Lake Isabella

LAKE ISABELLA, Calif. (KERO) — UPDATE: According to Kern County Fire, the Peak Fire is now up to about 950 acres with 0% containment. Current evacuation orders remain in place.

According to the National Weather Service, wind gusts in the area are roughly 20 mph but those winds should be decreasing by 7 p.m. No rain is expected for the foreseeable future.

Crews are battling a fire north of Walker Basin Road west of Piute Mountain Road south of Lake Isabella. The Peak Fire is estimated to be about 100 acres at this time.

TIMELAPSE OF PEAK FIRE:

AlertWildfire.org

An evacuation warning has been issued for residents near Walker Basin & Skinner Flat. A temporary evacuation center has been set up at Lake Isabella Senior Center located at 6409 Lake Isabella Blvd.

This is a developing story. More information as it becomes available.