Crews battling house fire in Central Bakersfield on Forrest, H streets

Fire crews are battling a house fire on Forrest and H streets.
(UPDATE: November 13, 2018 6:30 a.m.) According to Matthew Perry, Battalion Chief for Bakersfield Fire, crews responded around 5 a.m. to a structure fire.
2 houses were involved in the fire. One house was completely burned while the second was 50% burned. The fire is currently under investigation, and arson investigators are on-scene.
There was no one inside the house that was completely lost. A family was inside of the second house at the time, but they made it out ok. There were also no injuries to residents or firefighters.
Fire crews are battling a house fire in Central Bakersfield on Tuesday morning.
Crews were called to the area of Forrest and H streets around 5:15 a.m.
It's not known if anyone was injured or if anyone was in the home.
