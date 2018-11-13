Crews battling house fire in Central Bakersfield on Forrest, H streets

(UPDATE: November 13, 2018 6:30 a.m.) According to Matthew Perry, Battalion Chief for Bakersfield Fire, crews responded around 5 a.m. to a structure fire.

2 houses were involved in the fire. One house was completely burned while the second was 50% burned. The fire is currently under investigation, and arson investigators are on-scene.

There was no one inside the house that was completely lost. A family was inside of the second house at the time, but they made it out ok. There were also no injuries to residents or firefighters.

Fire crews are battling a house fire in Central Bakersfield on Tuesday morning.

Crews were called to the area of Forrest and H streets around 5:15 a.m.

It's not known if anyone was injured or if anyone was in the home.