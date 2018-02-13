Crews gear up to clean up nearly 54 million pounds of wildfire debris in Ventura County

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Crews are getting ready to clean up nearly 54 million pounds of wildfire debris in Ventura County.

So far nearly 15,500 tons of ash, soil and other debris has been cleaned up. As well as more than 11,000 tons of concrete and 325 tons of metal.

The California Department of Resources Recycling and Recovery is managing 41 private contractor crews to help clear the debris. Other crews began working last week to clean up the 281,893 acres burned by the Thomas Fire.

CalRecycle advises that homeowners who wish to conduct their own cleanup can do so but be mindful of the hazards. CalRecycle says that at the end of the cleanup program, each property owner will be given a certificate that allows them to rebuild on their property.