BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Crown Dental collected 450 pounds of candy to send to troops through their candy buy-back.

Crown Dental offered visitors $1 for every pound of candy they brought in after Halloween, with a limit of 5 pounds. Crown Dental then donated the candy to troops with the help of Operation Gratitude in Los Angeles.

Last year, Crown Dental raised 300 pounds to send to troops.

