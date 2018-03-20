CSUB announces R&B singer Miguel will headline its annual Runner Nights concert

Johana Restrepo
12:25 PM, Mar 20, 2018
@miguelmusic - Facebook

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - CSUB announced that R&B singer Miguel will headline its annual Runner Nights concert next month.

A post was shared on the CSUB Campus Programming Instagram page saying that they would reveal the headlining artist on the Student Union Patio and did so on Tuesday.

Runner Nights will be held on April 21 in the Icardo Center.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Local News