CSUB announces R&B singer Miguel will headline its annual Runner Nights concert

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - CSUB announced that R&B singer Miguel will headline its annual Runner Nights concert next month.
A post was shared on the CSUB Campus Programming Instagram page saying that they would reveal the headlining artist on the Student Union Patio and did so on Tuesday.
Runner Nights will be held on April 21 in the Icardo Center.
The woman accused of killing her own son eight years ago appeared in court on Tuesday and was sentenced to 12 years and four months in prison.
