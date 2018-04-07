CSUB Fab Fest kicks-off Saturday, April 7th

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - CSUB's Fab Fest is scheduled to kick-off Saturday, April 7th at Runner Park.

The talent showcase brings together inventors, knitters, artists, and creators.

The event will run from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. and will highlight the work of not only students, but also community members and more.

The event is free for both visitors and those who have exhibit booths. There will be make-your-own rock candy kits, a kinetic sculpture competition, crash carts, and more.

There will also be food trucks at the event.