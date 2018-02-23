CSUB falls to Utah Valley 70-47 ahead of WAC Tournament

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The CSU Bakersfield men’s basketball team falls to Utah Valley by a final score of 70-47 inside the Icardo Center Thursday night.

Utah Valley has size AND shooters. Wolverines currently on a 13-0 run up 46-29 on CSUB. 14:53 to play — Stephen Hicks (@StephenHicks23) February 23, 2018

The Runners will host Seattle U Saturday at 6:00 PM in their final home game of the season ahead of the WAC Tournament that starts March 7th at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas.