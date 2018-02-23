CSUB falls to Utah Valley 70-47 ahead of WAC Tournament

8:54 PM, Feb 22, 2018
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The CSU Bakersfield men’s basketball team falls to Utah Valley by a final score of 70-47 inside the Icardo Center Thursday night.

The Runners will host Seattle U Saturday at 6:00 PM in their final home game of the season ahead of the WAC Tournament that starts March 7th at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Local News