CSUB falls to Utah Valley 70-47 ahead of WAC Tournament

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The CSU Bakersfield men’s basketball team falls to Utah Valley by a final score of 70-47 inside the Icardo Center Thursday night.
Utah Valley has size AND shooters. Wolverines currently on a 13-0 run up 46-29 on CSUB. 14:53 to play
The Runners will host Seattle U Saturday at 6:00 PM in their final home game of the season ahead of the WAC Tournament that starts March 7th at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas.
Greg Lee hits a 3 to end the half. Runners scored final 8 pts but trail Utah Valley 31-27. Could be a preview of 1st round of #WACVegas pic.twitter.com/W2fe2jvsxo
