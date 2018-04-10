CSUB recognized by "Keep America Beautiful"

Johana Restrepo
9:15 AM, Apr 10, 2018
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - CSUB will be recognized on Tuesday for being selected as a National Collegiate Affiliate for "Keep America Beautiful."

Officials from Keep California Beautiful, Keep America Beautiful and California Department of Transportation will celebrate this achievement at 10 a.m. in the Icardo Center.

