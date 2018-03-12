CSUB to debut its first pop-up fresh produce pantry on Monday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - CSUB will debut its first pop-up fresh produce pantry on Monday.

The CSUB Food Pantry opened in September but the college said they found that although the pantry was meeting some of the needs of the students and staff, the need for fresh produce was becoming more evident.

Apple Core Project will take donations from the farmer's market at the Haggin Oaks Farmer's Market on Sundays after the market has finished for the day.

The donations of fresh produce will be stored in a refrigerated truck to be distributed by the students who operate the pantry on Mondays.