CSUB weekly webinar series to focus on restaurant revitalization

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — CSUB's weekly webinar series taking place Wednesday afternoon will focus specifically on restaurant revitalization.

The webinar will feature a discussion about delays in the federal government's nearly $30 billion restaurant revitalization fund.

CSUB Small Business Development Center Director Kelly Bearden will go over those delays as well as the process for reconsidering denied applications.

"Additional topics include the Paycheck Protection Program forgiveness process, Employee Retention Tax Credit, updates on the Economic Injury Disaster Loan program (EIDL) including the reconsider process for denied applications and more. Questions from attendees will be taken."

That webinar will begin at noon. You can sign up to participate online.