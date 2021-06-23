Watch
CSUB weekly webinar series to focus on restaurant revitalization

Rich Pedroncelli/AP
Lindsey Hart carries out sandwiches to sit-in diners at the San Francisco Deli in Redding, Calif., Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020. Brenda Luntey, who owns the deli with her husband, is openly violating the state's order to close her restaurant to indoor dining. She takes all the precautions advised, but doesn't force customers to wear a face mask. Luntey wants her customers and critics to know she is not a rule-breaker. It’s a matter of survival. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)
Posted at 10:38 AM, Jun 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-23 13:38:30-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — CSUB's weekly webinar series taking place Wednesday afternoon will focus specifically on restaurant revitalization.

The webinar will feature a discussion about delays in the federal government's nearly $30 billion restaurant revitalization fund.

CSUB Small Business Development Center Director Kelly Bearden will go over those delays as well as the process for reconsidering denied applications.

"Additional topics include the Paycheck Protection Program forgiveness process, Employee Retention Tax Credit, updates on the Economic Injury Disaster Loan program (EIDL) including the reconsider process for denied applications and more. Questions from attendees will be taken."

That webinar will begin at noon. You can sign up to participate online.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
