CSUB's Kegley Institute of Ethics Announces Recipients of the 2018 Wendy Wayne Awards

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - CSUB's Kegley Institute of Ethics announced Thursday, December 21 the two recipients of the 2018 Wendy Wayne Awards.

Pastor Manuel Carrizalez and Ms. Navjyot Gill have been selected as the recipients.

Ms. Navjyot Gill and Pastor Manuel Carrizalez will be honored at an invitation-only dinner on March 21.

The Wendy Wayne Award recognizes one adult and one youth whose ethical behavior and character have impacted lives around the Kern County and Bakersfield community.