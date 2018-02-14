Cubbies to open new location on Valentine's Day

Johana Restrepo
7:11 AM, Feb 14, 2018

Cubbies commented on a Facebook post that they will be opening on Valentine's Day.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Cubbies announced it will open its new location on Valentine's Day.

They posted on their Facebook page that the opening had been delayed due to unforeseen costs but planned on opening on Wednesday.

The new location is at 5701 Young Street suite 401. 

