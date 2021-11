(KERO) — At least one person has died following a crash in Eastern Kern County, according to the California Highway Patrol's incident page.

Just after 10:15 p.m. Tuesday night a vehicle traveling on Bodfish Canyon Road struck a cyclist, according to reports.

Few details are known at this point.

According to the CHP's traffic incident page, the cyclist was declared dead at the scene.

It is not known whether drugs, alcohol or speed were factors.