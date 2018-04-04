Dancing at Stars scheduled for this weekend

12:08 PM, Apr 4, 2018
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The 4th installment of Dancing at Stars is scheduled for Friday and Saturday at the Stars Theater Restaurant.

It consists of pre-show voting and preview night this Friday with the dance competition to follow on Saturday.

The event helps raise money for the Bakersfield Music Theater and Stars Theater Restaurant.

Organizers say the event raised about $40,000 last year.

