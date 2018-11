BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The death of a 19-month-old girl has been ruled a homicide.

According to KCSO, on August 24 around 11 p.m., A-Mylah Whitfiled arrived at Adventist Health and was unresponsive. KCSO says life-saving measures were taken, and she was transferred to Bakersfield Memorial Hospital, where she later died.

A postmortem examination concluded that the cause of death was blunt force trauma and the manner of death was a homicide.