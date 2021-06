DELANO, Calif. (KERO) — Thursday you have a chance to let your voice be heard in helping law enforcement in the City of Delano.

The Delano Police Department will be hosting a community law enforcement liaison board meeting this afternoon at 5:30 p.m. The board made up of local citizens was created to help the public participate in determining police policy, procedures, and practices in Delano.

The meeting will be held through zoom.