Delano Mayor Bryan Osorio running for State Senate

DELANO, Calif. (KERO) — Delano Mayor Bryan Osorio announced that he is running for State Senate in California’s 16th district.

In a tweet he said, “The Central Valley has been left behind by Sacramento, but there is a better way forward. Our future is here.”

— Bryan Osorio (@BryanOsorio2022) February 24, 2022