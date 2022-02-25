Watch
Delano Mayor Bryan Osorio running for State Senate

Taken from osorioforsenate.com
Posted at 3:53 PM, Feb 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-25 18:53:27-05

DELANO, Calif. (KERO) — Delano Mayor Bryan Osorio announced that he is running for State Senate in California’s 16th district.

In a tweet he said, “The Central Valley has been left behind by Sacramento, but there is a better way forward. Our future is here.”

