Delano PD asking for clothing donations for children in the community

DELANO, Calif. - The Delano Police Department is asking for clothes for children in their community.

The department is holding a clothing drive in order to provide those children warm clothes for the winter. The department is looking for:

New/ gently used coats

Scarves

Clothes

The clothing drive runs now through December 1st. Donations can be dropped off at the Delano Police Station located at 2330 High Street in Delano.