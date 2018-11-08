Delano PD asking for clothing donations for children in the community

DELANO, Calif. - The Delano Police Department is asking for clothes for children in their community.
The department is holding a clothing drive in order to provide those children warm clothes for the winter. The department is looking for:
New/ gently used coats
Scarves
Clothes
The clothing drive runs now through December 1st. Donations can be dropped off at the Delano Police Station located at 2330 High Street in Delano.
