Delano PD asking for clothing donations for children in the community

Sydney Isenberg
11:24 AM, Nov 8, 2018
delano | delano police department | clothing drive | winter | clothes
DELANO, Calif. - The Delano Police Department is asking for clothes for children in their community.

The department is holding a clothing drive in order to provide those children warm clothes for the winter. The department is looking for:

  • New/ gently used coats
  • Scarves
  • Clothes

The clothing drive runs now through December 1st. Donations can be dropped off at the Delano Police Station located at 2330 High Street in Delano.

