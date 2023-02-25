Delano Police and CA Dept. of Cannabis Control seize illegal marijuana grow

DELANO, Calif. (KERO) — On Friday, February 24, the Delano Police Department, in cooperation with the California Department of Cannabis Control, served a search warrant at two commercial properties where they say an illegal marijuana grow was located.

According to a post on the DPD Facebook page, police seized more than 7,500 cannabis plants, turning them over to the Kern County High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas team for disposal.

Delano Police say that a California Tax and Fee Administration representative who was present valued the grow at more than $1.2 million dollars.

According to the DPD, the two commercial buildings the grow was inside were declared uninhabitable by Delano Code Enforcement, and Southern California Edison has turned off power.