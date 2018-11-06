Delano police arrested man for weapon, drug and child endangerment charges

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Delano police officers were dispatched to 2000 block of Oleander Street on September 30, 2018. Officers say they located an adult man who was suffering from gunshot wounds and transported to the local hospital with moderate injuries.

A search warrant was posted to search the house where the shooting occurred. Officers found illegal narcotics, packaging materials for drug sales, scales, money and a firearm. Officers also found additional illegal narcotics and two loaded firearms in the car.

Cristobal Pimental, 19, was arrested on weapons, drug charges and child endangerment.