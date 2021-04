DELANO, Calif. (KERO) — The search for a new police chief in Delano is now underway after it was announced current Chief Robert Nevarez would be leaving.

Nevarez confirmed with 23ABC Tuesday morning that he will be leaving the department this summer. He joined Delano PD in July of 2018.

He spent 32 years with the Fresno Police Department, 15 of those as deputy chief.

He's also worked as a teacher with Bakersfield College's Delano campus.

Nevarez did not give any reason as to why he's leaving.