Delano police chief releases a statement about the impact of recent shootings on the community

DELANO, Calif. (KERO) — The Delano Police Department released a statement by Chief Tyson Davis regarding the Delano High School’s decision to move a football game scheduled for Friday night against Taft High School from Delano to Taft in response to the perceived increase in gun violence around Delano.

The decision to move this game, along with other school districts deciding to suspend and cancel athletic events, has come after an incident on Monday, October 10th, when four people were shot in Tulare County and came to the Delano Police Headquarters for assistance. Two of the people involved in that shooting died from their injuries.

The statement from Davis reads, in part:

Today, the Delano High School made the decision to move a football game that was scheduled for Friday night against Taft High School, to the Taft High School campus. As a result, I have also been in communication with the Taft Police Department and Director of Security at the Taft High School.



I want the public to know, we take all reports of threats or violence seriously, and currently we have no independent information regarding any credible threats of violence to any of our schools or events in the Delano area.

Davis’ statement goes on to say that Delano police officers have been following up on all tips and leads they receive regarding violence and threats of violence, and that he has assigned directed patrols throughout the city for the next week.